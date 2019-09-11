(CBS DETROIT) – Eighteen years later, Americans from all walks of life pause to remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks killing nearly 3,000 people.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists used planes on to crash into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Michigan politicians took to Twitter Wednesday morning remembering to #NeverForget while the city of Detroit held its 9/11 memorial ceremony in Campus Martius.

Here are some of their tweets below:

This morning, I was grateful to have the opportunity to honor and remember those we lost on September 11, 2001. It’s been 18 years, but we still have a lifetime of work to do on behalf of survivors, first responders, and their families. #WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/ugojJz9IvX — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 11, 2019

Today, we remember and reflect on the nearly 3,000 precious lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 and pay tribute to the many who gave everything – including their lives – while running toward danger to protect their fellow Americans and our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/cl6taxFrmS — Michigan Attorney General (@MIAttyGen) September 11, 2019

We will #NeverForget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives on 9/11, nor the brave first responders who sacrificed so much. pic.twitter.com/hxXUsSDGIh — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) September 11, 2019

The last structure removed from Ground Zero after the attacks on 9/11 is displayed in the @Sept11Memorial. It serves as a symbol of strength & resilience outlasting great tragedy. Today we mourn the lives we lost & honor the sacrifices of our first responders on Sept. 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/S7uPZJK5M1 — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 11, 2019

18 years ago the course of our nation was forever changed. Terrorists shook us to our very core – killing nearly three thousand of our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, and heroes. Our hearts still ache for the lives lost and the First Responders who sacrificed so selflessly. pic.twitter.com/HJFiL9a4nt — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) September 11, 2019

Today, we remember and honor the thousands of Americans killed and injured in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. We will never forget the victims, their families and the first responders on this terrible day in our history. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/4AD1nlsFBL — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) September 11, 2019

Today we come together as a nation to honor the Americans we lost eighteen years ago on September 11, 2001. May we never forget these fallen heroes and the sacrifices made that tragic day. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/HPNPhoeozo — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) September 11, 2019

We all remember where we were 18 years ago today. We all remember the feeling. Today we honor those who tragically lost their lives and thank the first responders who charged in to help those most in need. Our country showed its strength and emerged as one. pic.twitter.com/ORU0tKc79g — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) September 11, 2019

18 years ago today, I was 18 years old and a freshman at American University in Washington, DC. Today marks a remembrance to the precious lives we lost, the battles we fought, and the shaping of a generation. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) September 11, 2019

Today we honor and remember the thousands of innocent lives lost in the #September11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Please join me in praying for the fallen, for the families who lost loved ones, and for the heroes who risked and sacrificed their lives to save others. 🇺🇸 #Remember911 pic.twitter.com/cUbSxTfwDq — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) September 11, 2019

On 9/11 we remember the nearly 3,000 Americans in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania who lost their lives due to acts of terror by truly evil monsters. A few days after the attacks, I went to Ground Zero to honor the fallen & thank the first responders pic.twitter.com/WjapCfA5kW — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) September 11, 2019

September 11, 2001 was a Tuesday. I remember because that’s the day the senior staff of the @AFLCIO met in the executive conference room on the 8th floor at 815 16th Street. The room has one of the great views in Washington, overlooking the White House across Lafayette Square. — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) September 11, 2019

Detroit’s 9/11 memorial ceremony is taking place now in Campus Martius. Watch live on Facebook: https://t.co/KSO7WSiFa3 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/jdAHCu0n3i — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) September 11, 2019

As we honor the lives lost on that fateful day of 9/11/2001 think about how that changed our lives, think about the role you play. We should know that DET has a Police Dpt. that is in a constant state of readiness and when called to action we will be there said, Chief James Craig pic.twitter.com/b8LLaw4lwG — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) September 11, 2019

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.