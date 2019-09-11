LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Under a program designed to boost cleaner air and alternative energy, seven Michigan school districts will receive electric buses.
Officials say electric buses reduce children’s exposure to diesel fumes while cutting emissions that damage the environment.
Thursday at the state Capitol in Lansing the buses will be on display.
They were bought partly with funds from Volkswagen in a settlement for violating the Clean Air Act.
A total of 17 electric buses are being distributed under a state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy program. They will replace diesel vehicles.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
