(CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, the Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be repairing pavement and bridges on I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
The work will require closing westbound I-94 from I-75 to Michigan Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The portion of westbound I-94 from the Lodge Freeway to Michigan Avenue is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Westbound I-94 will have all lanes reopened from I-75 to the Lodge by 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. At that time, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will reopen as well.
During this closure, westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 to westbound I-96, then southbound Southfield Freeway back to westbound I-94. The closure is needed to safely allow crews to resurface westbound I-94 from 2nd Avenue to Wyoming Avenue, remove the traffic shift under the Brush Street overpass, and begin structure repair on the railroad bridge located just east of Livernois Avenue.
On eastbound I-94, crews will begin repair on the railroad bridge that will require a continuous right-lane closure of eastbound I-94 from Livernois Avenue to Junction Street starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and ending at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
From 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, the right and center lanes will be closed. During the continuous lane closures, crews will close the Livernois Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound I-94.
Work on the Brush Street overpass project will require crews to close the left lane of eastbound I-94 from the Lodge to I-75 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. During that time, the southbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed for safety.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.