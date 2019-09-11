DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Mercedes-Benz USA used images of murals in Detroit in social media posts, now the company is asking a judge to protect it from legal action.
Four artists have threatened to file a lawsuit after their murals appeared in Instagram posts about the G 500 Series truck last year.
The company has removed the posts, but insists it didn’t infringe on copyrights and was entitled to fair use of the murals.
James Lewis told local media that Mercedes-Benz “defamed” his mural by posting it slightly out of focus.
Lewis says it’s a “sacred piece” honoring African women.
Mercedes-Benz accused the artists of engaging in an “aggressive shakedown.”
On Monday a judge heard arguments on the artists’ request to dismiss the lawsuits. There has been no decision.
