PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has been voted PGA Tour player of the year over Brooks Koepka after posting the most top-10 finishes and winning the FedEx Cup.

 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Brooks Koepka of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland prepare to play from the second tee during the continuation of the weather delayed third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

 

It’s the third time McIlroy has won the Jack Nicklaus Award, and the first without having won a major.

McIlroy had three victories among his tour-best 14 finishes in the top 10, including The Players Championship. He also won the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship, giving him the FedEx Cup for the second time.

 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the trophy after winning The PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Stadium course on March 17, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

 

The tour does not release vote totals. PGA Tour members who played at least 15 times may vote. Koepka also won three times, including the PGA Championship and a World Golf Championship. He was runner-up in two majors and tied for fourth in the other.

 

