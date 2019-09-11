Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ann Arbor police are investigating an incidents involving racist graffiti sprayed on the doors to homes in Ann Arbor.
It happened Monday in the 3300 block of Braeburn Circle.
Authorities say a racial slur was sprayed on doors of one of the University Townhouses Cooperative buildings and images of genitalia drawn on other buildings.
Police say they believe the crimes are connected and are checking for video.
