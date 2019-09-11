ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged with stabbing a security guard.
It happened Sept. 7 at a downtown Detroit Coney Island located in the 100 block of West Lafayette.
David Michael Golze has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and assault and battery.
The victim was a 31-year-old Royal Oak man.
Authorities say an argument between the group and the guards escalated into a fight in front of the restaurant.
When the secutiry guard realized he was bleeding he flagged down Detroit police officers who transported him to a local hosptial.
Golze was given a $150,000 cash/surety bond.
