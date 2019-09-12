DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Three teens have been arrested in the armed robbery and fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman.
A 14-year-old Detroit boy wearing a GPS tether, a 13-year-old and 17-year-old are being held in connection with last week’s killing of Saja Aljanabi.
The three could be involved in other crimes in the area.
Aljanabi was shot while sitting in a car.
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says that around the same time, another woman was robbed in Dearborn. A shot was also fired at a man in separate incidents.
Haddad says officers have made previous contact with the 13- and 14-year-olds in a shoplifting case that led to the 14-year-old wearing a tether. The tether did not factor into their arrests in Aljanabi’s slaying.
The names of the suspects have not released.
