Oakland County, MI (CBS Detroit) – Oakland County Veterans’ Services recently deployed “A Veteran’s Journey,” a marketing campaign encouraging veterans to take advantage of the services and benefits available to them. The campaign is being paid for by grant dollars received from the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“We’ve always wanted to try and get the word out to Veterans to make them aware of the services we provide,” says Garth Wooten, Division Manager of Oakland County Veterans’ Services. “And luckily this year, we received a grant from the State of Michigan.”

“We were fortunate to connect with the Yaffe group,” continues Wooten, “and they’ve come up with a great marketing campaign to try and get Veterans to be aware of the benefits that they may be eligible for, and to get them into our office.”

“Emotional connection. So that’s the beginning of the thought process,” explains Michael Morin, President of The Yaffe Group. “How do we connect with people on a level that’s not simply ‘you need to buy this tomorrow,’ it’s emotionally. So we looked at how we could do that using real people.”

“We used people from different age groups,” continues Morin, “because there are veterans from World War II, all the way to contemporary day. People that have fought in all kinds of skirmishes, in different parts of the world. And they all have some right to benefits because they served.”

“We try to make sure that they understand that this is not a hand-out,” adds Wooten. “This is something that they’ve earned and deserve. You’ve made certain sacrifices for your country, whether it was during wartime, peacetime, in the United States or overseas. We all have made sacrifices to serve our country, and these are the benefits that the Country has decided that you deserve.”

