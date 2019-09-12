Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Troopers can now assist with cardiac emergencies and will soon have instant access to automatic external defibrillators.
Authorities announced this week 159 new devices were purchased.
The AEDs will be distributed throughout September and all motor carrier officers will also complete refresher training on responding to cardiac emergencies.
