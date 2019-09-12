Comments
Dog the Bounty Hunter, became a household name when his first reality show about chasing down criminals premiered 15 years ago.
Today, Dr. Oz sits down with Duane “Dog” Chapman to talk about what he says is his toughest challenge yet. In this exclusive interview, Dog opens up about how he is coping after his wife’s losing battle with throat and lung cancer this past June and what it was like to have his show capture her final months.
Plus, Nancy Grace and Gloria Allred give the latest updates on the criminal charges against R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly, and his former crisis manager speaks out.
