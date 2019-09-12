LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is noncommittal about signing budget bills if the Republican-led Legislature sends them to her desk following a breakdown in talks.
On Thursday the Democratic governor said she would do “what I’ve got to do.”
When asked if that meant she would veto the measures, Whitmer said “we’ll see.”
She added that she was hopeful to see bills that prioritize public education and “closing the skills gap.”
As governor, Whitmer has the power to issue line-item vetoes for individual spending items while still signing the budget.
Whitmer and Republican leaders are at odds over short-term road funding despite agreeing to put aside negotiations over a long-term road-funding plan.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.