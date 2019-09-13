DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Three teens – ages 17, 14 and 13 – have been charged with murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Warren woman.
Prosecutors say 17-year-old Jamel Philson, 14-year-old Demaurio Dismuke and a 13-year-old boy are expected to be arraigned Friday.
Prosecutors allege Dismuke robbed and shot Saja Aljanabi last week as she sat in a car in Dearborn.
Police said Aljanabi went to Dearborn to take her mother to a mosque for prayer. Dearborn’s police chief said she was an innocent victim.
It’s alleged that minutes earlier the 13-year-old was holding a gun during the robbery of a 49-year-old woman.
It’s also reported a shot also was fired at a 56-year-old man following Aljanabi’s shooting.
Dismuke is being charged as an adult, charged with assault with intent to murder and faces gun charges.
The 13-year-old is adult designated, meaning he can be sentenced as a juvenile or adult, or given a blended sentence if convicted. He also faces gun charges.
