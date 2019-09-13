Filed Under:contract, Detroit Pistons, Joe Johnson

DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Pistons have reached a deal with 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson.

 

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 25: Joe Johnson #1 of the Triplets looks on during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/BIG3 via Getty Images)

 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been announced. Johnson’s most recent NBA season was 2017-18, when he played for Houston and Utah. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

 

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 04: Joe Johnson #1 of the Triplets attempts a shot in the first half against the 3 Headed Monsters during BIG3 – Week Seven at Fiserv Forum on August 04, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)

 

Johnson averaged 6.8 points in 55 games in that 2017-18 season. He has also played for Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami in an NBA career that began in 2001-02.

 

