Surveillance footage of people touching, spitting, and even urinating on the food we buy and feed to our families is making headlines across the country.
Today, Dr. Oz asks the question: could someone be tampering with your groceries without you knowing it? We investigate the truth behind this disturbing trend and speak to a man whose own video of licking grocery store ice creams and putting them back on the shelves ended in his arrest.
Then, we are introducing our new Friday series, Health Court, where Dr. Oz rules! His first case: She thinks it’s healthy to pick her husband’s beard acne. He thinks it’s making it worse. Dr. Pimple Popper surprises them and shares her expert opinion!
