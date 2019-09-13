(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold two public hearings regarding proposed improvements on I-94.
The hearings are scheduled for Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will allow interested parties the opportunity to view displays, speak with project team members and make formal documented comments.
The project, located in the city of Detroit, extends from east of the I-94/I-96 interchange to east of Conner Avenue, along M-10 from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Seward Avenue and along I-75 from Warren Avenue to Custer Street.
MDOT says the project is needed to address structural and operational deficiencies on I-94 in Detroit.
MEETING TIMES:
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(Formal public hearing begins at 11:30 a.m. with an open microphone session following.)
Detroit Historical Museum
5401 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48202
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(Formal public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. with an open microphone session following.)
Wayne County Community College District – Eastern Campus, Cooper Community Room
5901 Conner Ave.
Detroit, MI 48213
For information, call the I-94 Modernization Project Office at 313-230-1014 during normal business hours.
