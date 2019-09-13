A Teen Chess Champ Goes For The Global Gold
Filed Under:back to school, Charisse Woods, chess, Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic, health, Michigan Matters, World Youth Chess Championship


Southfield (CBS Detroit) –  As he begins his third year at the helm of Detroit Public Schools Community District, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, talked one on one with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS, about the status of the state’s largest district.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public School Community District, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Vitti talked about improvements in year one and two and how he sees the situation as the third school year begins.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public School Community District (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

He also shared the latest on the new high school at Marygrove which just opened.

Vitti also talked DPSCD’s chess program as one of its student –Cass Technical High School 9th grade student Charisse Woods — is heading off to the World Youth Chess Championship in Mumabi, India on Sept. 28.

To help Woods cover costs of the trip go to Young Detroit Thinkers

Charisse Woods, Cass Technical High School 9th grade student (Credit: DPSCD)

Then, Ian Burnstein, who started the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic , along with Justin Brox, Executive Director of the Center, appeared with Cain to talk about the clinic which is offering free medical services to people in need.

Ian Burnstein, Founder of the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic, and Justin Brox, Executive Director of the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

And Daniel DiBardino, President of Crime Stoppers of Michigan, talked about their efforts to keep the region safe.

Daniel DiBardino, President of Crime Stoppers of Michigan, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62

Comments