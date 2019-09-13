Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As he begins his third year at the helm of Detroit Public Schools Community District, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, talked one on one with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS, about the status of the state’s largest district.
Vitti talked about improvements in year one and two and how he sees the situation as the third school year begins.
He also shared the latest on the new high school at Marygrove which just opened.
Vitti also talked DPSCD’s chess program as one of its student –Cass Technical High School 9th grade student Charisse Woods — is heading off to the World Youth Chess Championship in Mumabi, India on Sept. 28.
To help Woods cover costs of the trip go to Young Detroit Thinkers
Then, Ian Burnstein, who started the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic , along with Justin Brox, Executive Director of the Center, appeared with Cain to talk about the clinic which is offering free medical services to people in need.
And Daniel DiBardino, President of Crime Stoppers of Michigan, talked about their efforts to keep the region safe.
