(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say two men were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s west side.
It happened Thursday around 7 p.m. outside a home in the 16700 block of Biltmore Street.
Police say a 28-year-old and a 36-year-old man were sitting outside the home when a light blue Dodge Caravan pulled up and someone fired shots.
The 28-year-old was was taken to a local hospital and the 36-year-old had a graze wound but refused medical treatment according to police.
There is no word on information about the shooter.
