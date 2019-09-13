Comments
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Taylor Police Department is warning the public of an “armed and dangerous” suspect.
Police say 21-year-old Walter Clyde Hollandsworth is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting on Dean Street Sept. 12.
The man was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery at a local hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.
Hollandsworth is a white male and approximately 6 feet 2 inches and 175 pounds.
Anyone with information should call Taylor Police immediately on either the emergency at 734-287-6611.
