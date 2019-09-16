Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Hunters can get an early start on Michigan’s deer season this weekend.
(CBS DETROIT) – Hunters can get an early start on Michigan’s deer season this weekend.
The early antlerless firearm season is Sept. 21-22. The two-day even is open on private lands in select Lower Peninsula deer management units.
To participate, hunters must have a private-land anterless deer license issued for the DMU in which they are hunting, or a deer management assistance permit valid for that DMU. A deer kill tag issued under the mentored youth license must be used to harvest an antlerless deer during the antlerless-only seasons.
Licenses can be purchased online or wherever licenses are sold.
For more information visit here or call 517-284-9453.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.