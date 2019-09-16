Comments
SAND BEACH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An investigation is ongoing after a Michigan home explosion and fire.
It happened Saturday night in Sand Beach Township killing a woman and injuring her adult daughter.
The Huron County sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Sally E. Pullen was trapped inside and died. Her 50-year-old daughter Elizabeth A. Sarnowski was ejected from the house by the explosion and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Firefighters were unable to reach the trapped woman for nearly two hours.
