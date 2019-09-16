Comments
The rise of meatless meat is one of the most significant changes to hit fast-food restaurants, causing a consumer frenzy. The plant-based alternatives claim to recreate the juicy, taste of meat, but are they healthier?
Today, Dr. Oz and his team gain exclusive access into the labs of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods to see what goes into making them. Plus, we have the first look at the next big meatless fast-food craze!
Then, breaking news about the rare polio-like disease affecting children. Have scientists zeroed in on the cause and a vaccine? We investigate.
You must log in to post a comment.