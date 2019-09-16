LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An email went out Monday to Michigan’s 48,000 state government workers notifying them of potential temporary layoffs.
The email came from budget director Chris Kolb and department directors.
The layoffs may happen in case the next budget is not enacted before Oct. 1.
About 30,000, or 62 percent, of state workers would be temporarily laid off.
The rest would be deemed as essential to protecting the health and safety of residents and continue working, which includes prison guards, state troopers, child protective services caseworkers and others.
The Republican-led Legislature has started approving spending bills although there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.