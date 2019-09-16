Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — More than 30 of Michigan’s state parks are hosting fall harvest festivals this year.
The events are scheduled for September and October.
The fall harvest festivals include activities such as hayrides, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, costume contests, haunted trails, nature programs and horse-drawn carriage rides.
Leelanau and Tawas Point state parks are even offering a “haunted lighthouse” tours.
Activities in state park campgrounds typically are open only to registered campers.
The DNR says it’s advisable to reserve camping spots early. Reservations can be booked online or at 800-44-PARKS.
To see a full list of events visit here.
