STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) – A man is listed in critical condition after being shot by police in Sterling Heights Monday morning.
It happened in the 43000 block of Bonaparte Avenue.
Police say there was an argument between a group of people, and officers were later directed to a home on Bonaparte Avenue where one of the individuals was involved.
A man came out of his home according to police and pointed his gun toward officers.
Police fired multiple rounds at the man and wounded him.
He was transported to a local hospital and was said to have surgery.
No officers were injured.
Police say the man’s weapon has been recovered and there is no danger to the public.
On 9/16 at approximately 5 30 AM, Special Investigation Section responded to the 43000 block of Bonaparte in Sterling Heights for an Officer Involved Shooting at the request of Sterling Heights Police Department. The suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/XyrYh1UAH1
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 16, 2019
