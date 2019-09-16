DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – July saw the largest number of employed Detroiters this decade according to July employment statistics released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
230,655 Detroiters were employed.
The last time more Detroiters were employed was December 2009 at the onset of the Great Recession, when tens of thousands of jobs disappeared.
After stagnating from 2010-2014 in the range of 205,000 to 210,000, the number of employed Detroiters has risen sharply each year since 2015.
“Detroiters have more opportunity today for employment and they are taking advantage of it,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We have nearly 13,000 Detroiters who have gone through a Detroit At Work process to be on the priority hiring list for the new FCA assembly plant and other major employers. We are seeing sustained growth in Detroiter employment, but still have a way to go.”
