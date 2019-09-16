(CBS DETROIT) – Spirit Halloween stores are opening in Michigan and the company is looking to hire seasonal employees.
Some of the spooky Spirit stores have been open since early summer, while others are just returning to Michigan in September.
While the company operates nearly 1,360 stores across the nation, Michigan has 40 locations including:
– Clinton Township
17420 Hall Road
Near H&M and Things Remembered
– Dearborn
22938 Michigan Ave.
In the former Party City
– Farmington Hills
29305 Orchard Lake Road
In the former Party City
– Novi
43480 W. Oaks Drive
Near Marshall’s and Five Below
“We are excited to start welcoming new seasonal team members for Halloween 2019,” said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. “We pride ourselves on providing a rewarding work environment, including competitive pay, flexible schedules and opportunities for bonuses.”
To apply for the many seasonal positions visit here.
