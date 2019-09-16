(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s roads were ranked as the worst city to drive in the nation, in a recent WalletHub report.
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, America’s highways and bridges are underfunded, with an $836 billion backlog of repairs needed. The World Economic forum ranks U.S. roads at 11th in quality out of 140 economically developed nations.
In order to determine the best and worst cities for drivers, WalletHub compared a sample of the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions:
1. Cost of ownership and maintenance
2. Traffic and infrastructure
3. Safety
4. Access to vehicles and maintenance
WalletHub’s sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area.
To view the entire report visit here.
