Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Donut Fest Detroit is coming to the Eastern Market in October.
(CBS DETROIT) – Donut Fest Detroit is coming to the Eastern Market in October.
It’s scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6.
Attendees can sample donuts, enjoy beer, coffee and more.
The event needs the public’s help to name Detroit’s favorite donut.
VIP tickets are $50 and general admission is $35.
Sales end for the event Oct. 4.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.