(CBS DETROIT) – Donut Fest Detroit is coming to the Eastern Market in October.

It’s scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

Attendees can sample donuts, enjoy beer, coffee and more.

The event needs the public’s help to name Detroit’s favorite donut.

VIP tickets are $50 and general admission is $35.

Sales end for the event Oct. 4.

For more information visit here.

