DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 28-year-old Oakland County man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 65-year-old man.
Matthew Bockhart, of Oxford, was arraigned Saturday on two charges, including reckless driving causing death. It’s not known if he has a lawyer who could comment.
Aubrey Blakely was struck while holding a sign to promote a Detroit business and was dragged 150 feet on Sept. 11 according to investigators.
Blakely held a sign along the street promoting an oil-change business on Detroit’s east side.
Bryant Burt, a co-worker of Blakely said he was “no nonsense, came to work, did what he’s supposed to do.”
