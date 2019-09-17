LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Tuesday that will improve and expand recycling efforts within the State of Michigan.
The Department of Technology, Management and Budget will coordinate, monitor and report on the implementation of this directive and the state’s recycling program.
DTMB along with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, will review the current status of the state’s recycling program and identify and develop policies and procedures to expand and improve upon the program and its utilization by state employees.
“When we implement more sustainable practices like recycling in state government, we can create jobs, combat climate change, and protect public health,” said Whitmer. “This executive directive will help us solidify our state as a bold leader in sustainability and environmental protection.”
Over recent years, the State of Michigan has made an effort to establish a plan for tracking and improving recycling and waste management practices in state facilities. These efforts have increased the number of materials recycled by the state, grew the state’s recycling and waste management data and produced a framework for state agencies to meet their individualized recycling needs.
Whitmer’s office says Executive Directive No. 2019-16 expands recycling initiatives that are both robust and intuitive.
Additionally, DTMB and EGLE will be launching a comprehensive education campaign for state employees on recycling. This campaign will focus on the “how” and “why” of recycling is broadly accessible.
This executive directive will be effective immediately upon filing.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.