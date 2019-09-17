Comments
The Great American Lobster Fest took over Hart Plaza this past weekend, bringing live music and delicious food to the Detroit riverfront. Being the Midwest’s largest Lobster and Seafood festival, people from all over came to try fresh lobster flown in from the East Coast. In addition to the delicious food, visitors were able to enjoy live performances, interactive family events, and craft shopping.
Re-live the excitement of The Great American Lobster Fest in these snaps from local attendees!
It was a most beautiful day in Detroit for this year’s Great American Lobster Fest! Everything was very tasty! Thank you @americanlobsterfest for inviting me as your guest. I had a great time! #ShanaWasHere #GreatAmericanLobsterFest #DetroitMichigan #WillTravelForFestivals #LobsterFest #VisitDetroit
