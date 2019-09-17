Filed Under:Detroit Proud, downtown Detroit, Great American Lobster Fest, Seen in Detroit


The Great American Lobster Fest took over Hart Plaza this past weekend, bringing live music and delicious food to the Detroit riverfront. Being the Midwest’s largest Lobster and Seafood festival, people from all over came to try fresh lobster flown in from the East Coast. In addition to the delicious food, visitors were able to enjoy live performances, interactive family events, and craft shopping. 

Re-live the excitement of The Great American Lobster Fest in these snaps from local attendees!

Lobster roll

#americanlobsterfest #menwearbibs #clawdaddy

Lobsterfest 2k19

Lobster Fest at @hartplaza! #detroit #lobsterfest

