Today, Dr. Oz speaks to one of NXIVM’s top recruiters about the harrowing experience of being inhumanely branded for its leader, Keith Raniere.
She opens up about how she learned the truth behind this secret sisterhood where women were enslaved and starved.
Plus, a sadistic murderer whose victims’ bodies were found stuffed and skeletonized in barrels and their identities a mystery for 30 years. Dr. Oz and his experts take a deep dive into the twists and turns of the Bear Brook murder investigation. Then, we speak exclusively to the librarian who helped authorities identify three out of the four victims and reveal how you can help solve the last piece of the puzzle.
