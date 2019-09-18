Comments
It’s a real-time medical mystery that’s spreading from coast to coast. Increasing cases of collapsed lungs, seizures, and breathing problems in young people have medical professionals questioning if vaping is the cause.
Today, Dr. Oz asks the question: what’s really going on with vaping? We investigate what chemicals are in these vaping liquids and if they can put your health at risk.
Plus, the Dish on Oz returns! Dish crew Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons, Gina Neely and Jamika Pessoa, have your new go-to weeknight dinners that cook up in under 30 minutes.
