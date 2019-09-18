Filed Under:Collapsed Lung, Dr Oz, Gail Simmons, Gina Neely, Jamika Pessoa, Seizures, The Dish, Vanessa Williams, Vaping


It’s a real-time medical mystery that’s spreading from coast to coast.  Increasing cases of collapsed lungs, seizures, and breathing problems in young people have medical professionals questioning if vaping is the cause.

Today, Dr. Oz asks the question: what’s really going on with vaping?  We investigate what chemicals are in these vaping liquids and if they can put your health at risk.

The Dr. Oz Show Season 11 ep. #021

Plus, the Dish on Oz returns!  Dish crew Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons, Gina Neely and Jamika Pessoa, have your new go-to weeknight dinners that cook up in under 30 minutes.

