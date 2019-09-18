(CBS DETROIT) – A Dearborn Heights nurse is being accused of stealing controlled substances and other violations according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
LARA suspended Rana Holman’s nurse license for several violations including attempting to obtain or possess a controlled substance or drug without lawful authority.
LARA’s administrative complaint against Holman alleges the following:
– Holman diverted pre-filled syringes of hydromorphone and confessed to replacing the stolen hydromorphone syringes with syringes filled with ketorolac.
– She entered the facility’s medication room on days she was not scheduled to work and accessed the narcotics cabinet.
– On one occasion, facility staff observed surveillance footage of Holman placing a pre-filled hydromorphone syringe in her purse.
– Facility staff inventoried its supply of pre-filled hydromorphone syringes and found that 23 syringes appeared to have been tampered with.
– 16 patients received medication from the stock of syringes that she had stolen from. These patients complained of uncontrollable pain associated with their procedures.
