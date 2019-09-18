(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is hosting a homecoming celebration Friday for the Detroit Youth Choir who are finalists on “America’s Got Talent.”
The choir is part of the nonprofit Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company, which helps young people ages 8 to 18, discover and perform music, theatre and dance.
The free event will be held at Campus Martius Park at 4 p.m.
The celebration will honor the 52 students, their Music Director Anthony white and the Detroit Youth Choir community.
Tuesday night was their final performance where they competed against nine other acts for one million dollars and a chance to headline at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
Results of the nationwide audience vote will be revealed Wednesday night during the “America’s Got Talent” two-hour season finale.
