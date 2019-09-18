Filed Under:C.J. Anderson, Detroit Lions, Jeff Driskel, Josh Johnson, Paul Perkins

The Detroit Lions have released running back C.J. Anderson, quickly cutting ties with a player who helped the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl.

Detroit made the relatively surprising move Tuesday night after adding running back Paul Perkins off waivers from the New York Giants.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 29: Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Anderson ran for 43 yards on 16 carries in two games, backing up Kerryon Johnson. He has 3,497 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns in his career in Denver, Carolina, Los Angeles and Detroit.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 23: C. J. Anderson #26 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on August 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Giants drafted Perkins in the fifth round three years ago and he has 546 yards and 208 yards receiving.

Earlier in the day, the Lions signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to add depth along with rookie David Blough behind Matthew Stafford and released quarterback Josh Johnson.

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 30: Jeff Driskel #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Bengals waived Driskel off the injured reserve list with an injury settlement last week. He had a hamstring injury during training camp and lost the No. 2 job to rookie Ryan Finley. San Francisco drafted the former Florida and Louisiana Tech player three years ago in the sixth round. He has completed 105 of 176 passes for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments