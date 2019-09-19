Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Plans to redevelop the 130-acre Pontiac Silverdome into Amazon’s fulfillment center and delivery station have been released.
Amazon hopes to break ground this year and the project would create 1,500 full-time jobs and several hundred part-time jobs.
According to a press release from Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, first steps in the process were completed Wednesday night as the Pontiac Planning Commission considered granting a special exemption permit for the site to be used as a warehouse, distribution and fulfillment campus.
Waterman called the potential development and pairing with Amazon a “great match.”
