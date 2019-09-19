(CBS DETROIT) – A ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory has been issued ahead of Michigan’s hunting season.
Archery hunting season begins Oct. 1.
The advisory iss due to PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid).
PFOS is the most common PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) that bioaccumulates in fish and wild game.
The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services and Natural Resources are reminding hunters of the ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer taken within 5 miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township.
The advisory does not apply to cattle, chickens or other livestock raised in the area. In addition to the Clark’s Marsh deer advisory it is recommended that no one eat organs from any fish or deer in the state.
For more information visit here.
