Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan man has been charged for allegedly luring a child under 13-years-old into a school to perform a sexual act according to reports.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan man has been charged for allegedly luring a child under 13-years-old into a school to perform a sexual act according to reports.
It happened at an Ann Arbor middle school during parent-teacher conferences.
Jonathan James Green is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, unlawful imprisonment and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Green convinced the child to go to another area of the middle school and performed an illegal sex act with the child according to officials.
The child told a parent who called police.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.