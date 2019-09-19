WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 85-year-old Kimiko Astalos.
The sheriff’s office says Astalos walked away from her family home just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Stony Creek and Merritt in the southern portion of Ypsilanti Township.
She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911, through their confidential tip line 734-973-7711 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587).
Missing 85yo in the area of Stony Creek and Merritt in Ypsilanti Township. Reply with TIP https://t.co/YvnxbWZVqO
— Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) September 19, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.