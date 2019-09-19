Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Roseville Police have identified the suspect responsible for making bomb threats against Roseville Middle School Wednesday.
The suspect is not a student at the school or in the school district and was apprehended within hours of the threat, police said.
In an update Thursday morning police are completing the investigation and will be seeking charges.
Officers were dispatched to the school around 2 p.m. Wednesday and secured the area and while doing an investigation including a K-9 sweep of the building and grounds which was competed around 3:15 p.m.
The students and staff were sent home.
