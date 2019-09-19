On May 24th, Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos vanished into thin air after dropping her five children off at school. Many of the theories surrounding her disappearance implicate Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis, and his girlfriend who have been arrested twice for tampering with evidence.
Today, Dr. Oz and his experts discuss the latest bombshells in the investigation and speak to Jennifer’s close friend about what she thinks happened. Also, we visit the Connecticut community that’s still reeling from Jennifer’s disappearance.
Plus, Dr. Oz speaks exclusively to a woman who sacrificed her son’s life to stop a mass shooting. And, what experts have to say about Red Flag Laws: could they prevent someone you know and love from hurting others?
