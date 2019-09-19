Detroit will see a return of last week’s warm weather in the coming days, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Your weather today includes a high temperature of 77 degrees and Friday’s high will be 80.
Rain could arrive in a few days. Sunday’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of rain at 79 percent, with expected rainfall of 0.08 inches.
Skies will be mostly cloudy through Friday and cloudy on Saturday. Winds will reach a modest high of 18 mph on Sunday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 7 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
