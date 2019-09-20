(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police announced Friday that registration is now open for the Student Tools for Emergency Planning program.
This FREE classroom curriculum enables teachers to prepare Michigan’s fifth-grade students for various emergencies, including tornadoes, storms and flooding.
Students who participate in the STEP program learn important and potentially life-saving information about emergency preparedness. Students can then take this information home, share it with family and friends and make their communities better prepared for an emergency or a disaster.
The STEP program provides teachers with emergency preparedness materials at no cost to the school, including instructor guides, copies of student handouts and starter emergency supply kits for each student. The basic lesson includes an hour of instruction, but educators have the option to expand the lesson to include eight hours of material.
The STEP curriculum can be taught by teachers, school officials, first responders or volunteers.
For more information visit here.
