DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 52-year-old Dearborn man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Dearborn.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. and he died at the scene.

Police say the man was a pedestrian and not a passenger on the train.

It is an ongoing investigation and police say they believe his death was an accident.

