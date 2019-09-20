Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 52-year-old Dearborn man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Dearborn.
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 52-year-old Dearborn man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Dearborn.
It happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. and he died at the scene.
Police say the man was a pedestrian and not a passenger on the train.
It is an ongoing investigation and police say they believe his death was an accident.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.