(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is working to reduce drunk driving deaths across the nation.
In January she first announced legislation to take action to prevent drunk driving.
The Honoring Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate (HALT) Drunk Driving Act, will require the commercialization and standards for passive alcohol detection systems in all new cars.
The Abbas Stop Drunk Driving Act came after a Michigan family was tragically killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver while returning from a family vacation.
The Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) is an innovative technology that passively tests drivers intoxication. The technology does not require action from the driver, such as blowing into a breathalyzer, but will prevent the car from moving if tests for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) are above 0.08 percent – the legal limit in all 50 states except Utah.
