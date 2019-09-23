DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — One person has died following a fire at an assisted living facility in Detroit.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning according to authorities at St. Joseph’s Manor on the city’s east side, prompting the evacuation of dozens of elderly residents.
About 50 people were people were evacuated.
The fire was quickly extinguished and Detroit police Sgt. Ron Gibson told reporters at the scene that two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
It was reported that the fire was contained to one room at the assisted living facility. Residents were allowed back a few hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
