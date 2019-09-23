DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A workshop will be open to Detroit business owners, nonprofit groups and faith-based organizations with non-residential property Friday addressing green stormwater infrastructure and management.
Detroit Future City says attendees must register early for Friday’s event.
Detroit Future City is a nonprofit involved in the implementation of the Detroit Future City Framework, a 50-year vision for the city.
Attendees will learn the basics of stormwater management, receive information on Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s drainage charge and Green Credit Program.
Bioretention, how to determine whether it works for various sites and funding opportunities to help pay for green stormwater infrastructure will also be discussed by organizers.
For more information or to register visit here.
