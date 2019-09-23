DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Authorities say a person is in custody in connection with the a fire at the Heidelberg Project.
It happened Monday morning where flames were shooting through the roof before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
The building east of downtown Detroit has “you” painted all over it, one of many buildings with the work of artist Tyree Guyton. He’s known for attaching shoes, clocks, vinyl records, stuffed animals and other objects to rundown buildings in the neighborhood.
Dan Lijana, spokesman, says the Heidelberg Project has been hit with fire in the past. He says, “Every time we’ve emerged from it stronger.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.